Trump tariffs take a US$1 billion bite out of GM earnings

The logo for General Motors appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

General Motors’ second-quarter core profit fell 32 per cent to US$3 billion on Tuesday, as the automaker continued to confront challenging tariff policies, which it said sapped $1.1 billion from the results.

The automaker’s revenue in the quarter ended June 30 fell nearly two per cent to about $47 billion from a year ago. Its quarterly adjusted earnings per share fell to $2.53 compared with $3.06 a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to notch a quarterly adjusted profit of $2.44 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG. Shares of the company fell about three per cent in premarket trade.

The largest U.S. automaker by sales said it expects the tariff impact to worsen in the third quarter and stuck to a previous estimate that trade headwinds threaten to hit the bottom line by $4 billion to $5 billion. GM said it could take steps to mitigate at least 30 per cent of that impact.

GM was among the many corporations to pull its annual guidance as it evaluated the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, but eventually reinstated it to a lower annual adjusted core profit of between $10 billion and $12.5 billion. The company on Tuesday stood by that guidance.

Beyond tariffs, GM’s underlying business in the quarter was solid. Sales in the U.S. market – its main profit center – rose seven per cent, while the company continued to command strong pricing on its pickup trucks and SUVs. GM swung back to a small profit in China, after losing money there a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nora Eckert in Detroit and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur ,Nick Zieminski and Mike Colias)