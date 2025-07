The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Chrysler parent Stellantis is recalling 121,398 vehicles in the U.S. due to head restraints that may not lock properly and an increased risk of injury to the seat occupant during a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

