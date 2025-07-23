TD Bank joins its peers in moving to require four days in office

TORONTO — TD Bank Group says it is moving to require employees be in the office four days a week, adding to the number of banks doing so.

TD says that staff at the associate vice-president level and above will be expected in the office four days a week starting Oct. 6, while non-executive colleagues will largely be required to start coming in more as of Nov. 3.

In a memo to employees, TD’s chief human resources officer Melanie Burns said the bank has found working in person helps collaboration, decision making, learning and outcomes, as well as aids in career development and company culture.

The bank’s move follows RBC, BMO and Scotiabank, which are moving to four days in office starting in September, though some banks have noted the policy is contingent on when office space allows it.

TD said many of its locations will be ready for the Nov. 3 change, but that others will take more time so some teams might be on a different timeline.

Burns says the bank is focused on making sure its workspaces meet staff needs, while suggesting that managers will also have some flexibility to allow occasional extra workdays at home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2025.