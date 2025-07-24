S&P/TSX composite ticks higher Thursday

The TMX Market Centre is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

TORONTO — Gains in energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index tick higher in late-morning trading on Thursday, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.21 points at 27,420.62.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 129.58 points at 44,880.71. The S&P 500 index was up 17.18 points at 6,376.09, while the Nasdaq composite was up 56.71 points at 21,076.73.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.38 cents US compared with 73.48 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$1.08 at US$66.33 per barrel.

The August gold contract was down US$22.00 at US$3,375.60 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2025.