Teck copper mine extension project to move forward as company’s Q2 profit rises

VANCOUVER — Teck Resources Ltd. says construction of its Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension Project will move forward after receiving board approval as the company reported its second-quarter profit and revenue rose.

The project, expected to cost up to $2.4 billion, will produce 132,000 tonnes of copper per year over the life of mine, located in south-central B.C.

The mining company says its profit from continuing operations attributable to shareholders amounted to $206 million or 41 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30.

The result compared with a profit of $21 million or four cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Teck says its profit from continuing operations amounted to 38 cents per diluted share for its latest quarter, up from 12 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.02 billion, up from $1.80 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2025.