Wall Street hangs near records amid a deluge of corporate earnings

Trader John Gorman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK — Wall Street is hanging near its records, but the market’s calm surface hid some roiling moves underneath.

Alphabet is rallying early Thursday, and Tesla is sinking following a jumble of profit reports from big U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2 per cent after setting an all-time high the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 310 points, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.4 per cent.

Alphabet climbed after the company behind Google and YouTube delivered a fatter profit than analysts expected.

Tesla sank after reporting another plunge in profit as the fallout from CEO Elon Musk’s politics continues to repel buyers.

Teresa Cerojano, The Associated Press