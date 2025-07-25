S&P/TSX composite rises Friday morning, U.S. markets also higher

People walk in the financial district of Toronto on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

TORONTO — Gains in technology stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading on Friday, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 59.05 points at 27,431.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 99.67 points at 44,793.58. The S&P 500 index was up 16.59 points at 6,379.94, while the Nasdaq composite was up 42.59 points at 21,100.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.97 cents US compared with 73.37 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was down 42 cents US at US$65.61 per barrel.

The August gold contract was down US$40.00 at US$3,333.50 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.