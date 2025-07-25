Volkswagen cuts 2025 guidance after US$1.5 billion tariff hit in first-half

BERLIN — Volkswagen reported a 1.3-billion-euro (US$1.5-billion) first-half hit from tariffs and cut its full-year sales and profit margin forecasts in the German carmaker’s first assessment of the damage from U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Global automakers have booked billions of dollars of losses and some issued profit warnings due to U.S. import tariffs. The European industry is also facing stiffening competition from China, and domestic regulations aimed at speeding up the electric-vehicle (EV) transition.

Volkswagen, Europe’s biggest carmaker, now expects this year’s operating profit margin between four and five per cent, compared with a previously forecast 5.5 to 6.5 per cent range. Full-year sales, earlier forecast to rise by up to 5%, are expected to be level with the previous year.

Volkswagen shares dropped after market open on Friday by as much as 4.6 per cent, before paring their losses and turning positive as the day progressed. They were up 2.5 per cent by mid-morning.

Investors had largely anticipated a guidance cut, after the company held off on assessing the damage of tariffs in the previous quarter.

CEO Oliver Blume told investors the company must intensify its cost-cutting efforts in response to the tariffs.

“We need to shift our cost efforts into high gear and accelerate implementation. After all, we cannot assume that the tariff situation is only temporary,” Blume said.

Tariff response

Volkswagen and its competitors are pressing European trade negotiators to strike a deal to reduce a 25 per cent punitive tariff they have faced since April.

EU diplomats have indicated that the bloc could be moving towards a broad 15 per cent tariff as it seeks to avoid a 30 per cent levy from August 1. A deal struck between the U.S. and Japan earlier this week raised hopes for a similar agreement for Europe, boosting carmakers’ shares.

Volkswagen finance chief Arno Antlitz said the company’s profit margin would roughly land in the middle of its guidance with a Japan-style deal, which had a 15 per cent tariff rate.

He warned, however, that the clock was ticking on finding a deal. “We are already in July, so the longer we go into the second half of the year, the more we tend to the lower end of the guidance,” he said.

Antlitz declined to comment on price increases when pressed by investors on how the company planned to protect its margins against the tariffs.

Volkswagen reported an operating profit of 3.8 billion euros in the quarter ended June 30, down 29 per cent on the previous year, citing tariffs and restructuring costs, as well as higher sales of lower-margin all-electric models.

While Volkswagen was able to boost deliveries globally by 1.5 per cent in the first six months of 2025, the group saw a decline of almost 10 per cent in deliveries to the U.S.

North America sales revenue accounted for 18.5 per cent of the carmaker’s global sales in the first-half.

Car sales data for June underpinned a broader slowdown in Europe’s struggling auto sector - and showed Volkswagen among the laggards as the company undergoes a major overhaul to cut over 35,000 jobs by the end of the decade.

Volkswagen Group includes VW’s core-brand passenger cars as well as luxury brands Porsche and Audi, which are particularly exposed to Trump’s tariffs given they have no production in the U.S. and rely heavily on exports.

(Additional reporting by Maria Rugamer in Gdansk and Christina Amann in Berlin, Editing by Friederike Heine and Tomasz Janowski)