S&P/TSX composite slips, U.S. markets mixed

The TMX Market Centre is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as gains in energy were offset by losses in metals, industrials and utilities, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 47.42 points at 27,446.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.95 points at 44,889.97. The S&P 500 index was up 6.39 points at 6,395.03 points, while the Nasdaq composite was up 67.77 points at 21,176.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.91 cents US compared with 72.97 cents US on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$1.33 at US$66.49 per barrel.

The August gold contract was down US$29.70 at US$3,305.90 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2025.