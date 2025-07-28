TD Bank names John MacIntyre board chair

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) headquarters stands in the financial district of Toronto

Canadian lender TD Bank said on Monday that John MacIntyre, currently serving as an independent director, will take over as chair of the board effective Sept 1.

MacIntyre will succeed Alan MacGibbon, who will retire after more than a year in the role.

“His (MacIntyre’s) deep financial expertise and governance experience will support the Board as it continues to prioritize strong oversight and long-term value creation,” the company said.

The bank is undergoing a U.S. government-ordered anti-money laundering remediation program following a historic US$3 billion penalty by regulators for lapses in its risk systems.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)