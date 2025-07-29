S&P/TSX composite index makes gains

The TMX Market Centre is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was making gains in late-morning trading Tuesday while U.S. markets were dipping lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 92.09 points at 27,497.51 as energy, technology and industrial stocks rose.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 151.65 points at 44,685.91. The S&P 500 index was down 6.51 points at 6,383.26, while the Nasdaq composite was down 27.73 points at 21,150.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.59 cents US compared with 72.87 cents US on Monday.

The September crude oil contract was up 81 cents US at US$67.52 per barrel.

The August gold contract was up US$14.80 at US$3,324.80 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025.