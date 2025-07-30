Capital Power reports $132 million Q2 loss after closing major acquisition

Hydro towers are seen in Montreal, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

EDMONTON — Capital Power Corp. says it swung to a loss in the second quarter compared with a profit last year in a period that saw it close its largest-ever acquisition. The Edmonton-based electricity producer says its net loss attributable to shareholders was $132 million during the quarter ended June 30, or 92 cents per diluted share.

That compared with a profit of $75 million, or 51 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

The swing to a loss came as revenue also dropped to $441 million, down from $774 million last year.

In the quarter, the company completed its $3 billion acquisition of two power facilities in the U.S. that it says adds to its flexible power generation.

The company also revised its guidance for the year, raising its expected capital expenditures, adjusted earnings before certain deductions, and adjusted funds from operations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2025.