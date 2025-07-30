Trump announces 25% tariff on India starting Aug. 1, unspecified penalties for buying Russian energy

President Donald Trump, front right, gestures as he walks down the stairs of Air Force One with his grandchildren, Spencer, left, and Chloe, back center, upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says he’ll impose a 25 per cent tariff on goods from India, plus an additional import tax because of India’s purchasing of Russian oil.

Trump said on Truth Social on Wednesday that India “is our friend” but its “Tariffs are far too high” on U.S. goods.

The Republican president added that India buys military equipment and oil from Russia, which Trump said has enabled the war in Ukraine. As a result, he intends to charge an additional “penalty” starting on Friday as part of the launch of the administration’s revised tariffs on multiple countries.

Josh Boak, The Associated Press