Canada’s economy contracts in May, but there were signs of a June rebound

Ottawa — Statistics Canada says the economy contracted for a second straight month in May but there were signs of a rebound in June.

The agency says real gross domestic product fell 0.1 per cent in May, matching the decline in April.

Goods-producing sectors were blamed for the May decline, particularly in mining, quarrying and oil and gas.

Manufacturing activity grew 0.7 per cent in May, partially offsetting a drop of 1.8 per cent in April when U.S. tariffs took full effect.

StatCan says its early estimates have June real GDP growing 0.1 per cent thanks to strength in retail and wholesale trade, but manufacturing is expected to decline again.

Taken together, the agency says the advance reading for the second quarter of the year shows the economy was essentially unchanged.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.