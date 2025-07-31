Luxury parka maker Canada Goose posts bigger-than-expected quarterly loss

Canada Goose jackets and clothing on display at the Harry Rosen store in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada Goose posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday, hit by higher costs from efforts to expand its retail presence and promotional campaigns that lifted demand for its puffer jackets and hoodies.

The luxury goods maker’s collaboration with French designer Haider Ackermann and its push for fresh, fashion-forward styles have helped the brand connect more with customers, driving a 22.4 per cent jump in sales in the first quarter.

The company, which in May withheld from providing a fiscal 2026 forecast due to tariff-related uncertainty, has also diversified with fresh collections in categories, including eyewear, rainwear, and summer-ready pieces.

Revenue in the United States, which accounts for a quarter of all sales, jumped 45.4 per cent, while it rose 18.7 per cent in another key market in Greater China.

Total revenue of $107.8 million (US$77.86 million) easily topped expectations of a 5.36 per cent rise to $92.8 million.

However, the company posted an adjusted loss of 91 Canadian cents per share, compared with analysts’ average estimate of a loss of 88 Canadian cents, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Canada Goose cited costs related to the expansion of its global retail network and increased marketing spending with Spring-Summer 25 and Snow Goose campaigns.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were marginally lower at $12.70 in premarket trading. They have gained about 27 per cent this year.

(Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)