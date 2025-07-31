S&P/TSX composite finishes 110 points lower

A signboard is displayed at the TMX in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index finished lower Thursday with broad-based losses amid a flurry of earnings and economic data, while U.S. markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 110.18 points at 27,259.78 as utilities, technology, and energy moved lower.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 330.30 points at 44,130.98. The S&P 500 index was down 23.51 points at 6,339.39, while the Nasdaq composite was down 7.22 points at 21,122.45.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.23 cents US compared with 72.41 cents US on Wednesday as Statistics Canada data showed the economy shrank in May but growth could hold flat for the quarter overall.

The September crude oil contract was down 74 cents US at US$69.26 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$4.20 at US$3,348.60 an ounce.

