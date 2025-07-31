S&P/TSX composite index dips while U.S. markets mixed

A signboard is displayed at the TMX in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading Thursday amid a flurry of earnings and economic data while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 61.75 points at 27,308.21 as energy, telecom and financials trended lower.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 105.08 points at 44,356.20. The S&P 500 index was up 15.47 points at 6,378.37, while the Nasdaq composite was up 119.72 points at 21,249.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.24 cents US compared with 72.41 cents US on Wednesday as Statistics Canada data showed the economy shrank in May but growth could hold flat for the quarter overall.

The September crude oil contract was down US$1.18 at US$68.82 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$5.30 at US$3,347.50 an ounce.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.