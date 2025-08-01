No trade deal with U.S. better than a bad one: Canadian business groups

Vehicles approach the United States border crossing as seen from Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., Thursday, April 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canadian business groups anxiously watching trade negotiations with the U.S. don’t want the country to rush into a deal but say the uncertainty is weighing on their members.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says it feels spending a little bit more time on crafting the right deal is well worth the wait because it will deliver lasting benefits.

However, the group also feels businesses in Canada and the U.S. urgently need more certainty.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business agrees. It warns the current uncertainty is keeping many of its 100,000 members from planning for the future.

CFIB says no deal is better than a bad deal, but the lack of resolution has left companies unsure whether they will need to scale back operations or lay off staff.

The remarks come after U.S. President Donald Trump applied 35 per cent tariffs to many Canadian goods overnight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2025.

