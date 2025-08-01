Trump fires U.S. Labour Department’s statistical leader after weaker than expected jobs report

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON -- U.S President Donald Trump on Friday ordered that the commissioner of the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics Erika McEntarfer be fired after data showed weaker than expected employment growth in July and massive downward revisions to the prior two months’ job counts.

McEntarfer was nominated by former President Joe Biden to serve in the role in 2023 and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate the following year. It was not immediately clear whether McEntarfer, whom Trump accused of faking the jobs numbers, had been fired.

“We need accurate Jobs Numbers. I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Chris Reese)