Canadian trade with U.S. picked up in June despite tariffs: StatCan

The flags of Canada and the United States fly outside a hotel in downtown Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says Canadian exporters did more business with the United States in June even as tariffs ramped up.

The agency says exports to the U.S. rose 3.1 per cent in June, but were still down 12.5 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

Canada’s trade surplus with the U.S. expanded to $3.9 billion in June as imports rose less than exports.

StatCan says declines in some metals exports coincided with the U.S. doubling global steel and aluminum tariffs to 50 per cent early in the month.

Overall, Canada’s trade deficit with the world widened to $5.9 billion in June, up from $5.5 billion in May.

StatCan says a one-time, high-value shipment spurred a jump in imports for the month, but that was somewhat offset by Canadian firms getting higher prices for their exports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press