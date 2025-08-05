Pet Valu Holdings announces Greg Ramier as new CEO, reports Q2 profit of $21.8M

A Pet Valu store is pictured in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

MARKHAM — Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. says president Greg Ramier will become its CEO later this year. The Markham, Ont.-based retailer says Ramier will replace Richard Maltsbarger in the top job and be appointed to the company’s board effective Sept. 21.

After that date, Maltsbarger will become a senior advisor tasked with aiding with the leadership transition until he retires on April 4, 2026.

The succession plan announcement comes as Pet Valu recorded a second-quarter profit of $21.8 million. That compared with $17.8 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Pet Valu says it earned 38 cents per diluted share in the quarter ended June 28, up from an adjusted profit of 36 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $280.6 million, up from $265.2 million a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2025.