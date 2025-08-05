S&P/TSX composite starts the week on the rise while U.S. markets fall

A person walks past the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index jumped two per cent Tuesday as it caught up to a Monday market rally, while U.S. markets were down.

The S&P/TSX composite index rose 549.65 points to 27,570.08 in broad gains after being closed Monday for the August long weekend.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 61.90 points to 44,111.74. The S&P 500 index was down 30.75 points at 6,299.19, while the Nasdaq composite was down 137.03 points at 20,916.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.54 cents US compared with 72.48 cents US on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was down US$1.13 at US$65.16 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$8.30 at US$3,434.70 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2025.