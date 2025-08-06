Chorus Aviation sees $32.4 million profit in Q2, operating revenue $324.6 million

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

HALIFAX — Chorus Aviation Inc. says its latest quarter delivered a $32.4 million profit. The Halifax-based company says the second-quarter figure compares with a net loss of $180.6 million a year earlier.

Operating revenue totalled $324.6 million, down from $351.2 million in the three months ended June 30.

On an adjusted basis, Chorus says it earned $17.2 million compared with $10.8 million a year earlier.

The company says its leverage ratio — net debt divided by its trailing 12-month adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — ended the quarter at 1.5 compared with 1.4 at the end of 2024.

Chorus leases planes around the world while providing regional service for Air Canada through its Jazz Aviation subsidiary.

