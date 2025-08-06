Great-West Lifeco says Q2 net earnings down 11% but base earnings hit record high

Great-West Life world headquarters is pictured in Winnipeg on February 19, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

WINNIPEG — Great-West Lifeco Inc. says its second-quarter net earnings dropped 11 per cent from a year ago but its base earnings reached a record high. The Winnipeg-based insurance company says its net earnings for the period ended June 30 amounted to $894 million while its base earnings totalled more than $1.1 billion.

Its net earnings from continued operations linked to Canada reached $255 million compared with $373 million a year before.

By comparison, the U.S. part of its business had net earnings from continued operations of $305 million compared with $281 million a year prior.

The European portion totalled $126 million compared with $231 million a year before.

The results came as Great-West Lifeco approved a quarterly dividend of 61 cents per share.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.