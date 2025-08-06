Thomson Reuters reports Q2 earnings down from a year ago

A Thomson Reuters office sign is shown in Boston, Thursday August 6, 2009. The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported second-quarter net earnings of US$313 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Eric J. Shelton

TORONTO — Thomson Reuters says its second-quarter net earnings were down from a year ago.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported second-quarter net earnings of US$313 million, down from US$841 million a year ago.

Its earnings for the quarter ended June 30 amounted to 69 cents US per diluted share compared with US$1.86 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.79 billion, up from $1.74 billion a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Thomson Reuters says it earned 87 cents US per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 85 cents US per share a year ago.

Chief executive Steve Hasker says the company remains focused on innovation and investing in advanced agentic AI technology for its legal, tax and accounting services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2025.