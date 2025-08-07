Canadian Tire sees Q2 profit drop on higher expenses as revenue rises

Shoppers come and go from a Canadian Tire store in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

TORONTO — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue increased by about five per cent.

The Toronto retailer says its net income attributable to shareholders totalled $168.2 million or $2.04 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 28 compared with $207.7 million or $3.56 per diluted share a year ago.

The company blamed the drop on the completion of its Helly Hansen sale and expenses related to its True North transformation program.

Its net income attributable to shareholders from discontinued operations amounted to a loss of $56.1 million or $1.03 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $8.9 million or 16 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

On a normalized basis, Canadian Tire says it earned $3.57 per diluted share from continuing operations compared with $3.72 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $4.2 billion, up from $4.0 billion in the same period last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press