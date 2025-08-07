Warner Bros Discovery beats second-quarter revenue estimates

Warner Bros Discovery topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by international expansion of HBO Max and blockbuster releases including U.S. top grosser “A Minecraft Movie.”

The company, which is restructuring into studio-focused Warner Bros and cable-centric Discovery Global, reported second-quarter revenue of $9.81 billion. Analysts had expected $9.76 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

