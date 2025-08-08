More riders choosing e-bikes for a boost of power when riding. Here’s what you need to know

More riders choosing e-bikes for a boost of power when riding.

Electric bikes or “e-bikes” can turn riding a bicycle into a breeze, but they may not be so easy on your wallet, with some of the newest models costing thousands of dollars.

E-bikes have become extremely popular in the past several years, in part because you don’t need a licence or insurance to use one.

In Ontario, electric bikes are not allowed to go faster than 32 kilometres an hour, must not weigh more than 120 kilograms or have a motor exceeding 500 watts.

From horns and whistles to turn signals and extra cargo space, e-bikes offer plenty of features and they’re a great option for many different lifestyles, according to Consumer Reports.

“There’s generally two reasons people buy an e-bike, either they’re getting back into biking and it’s helpful getting over those hills, or they’re using it to commute and it’s replacing a vehicle,” said Rich Handel with Consumer Reports.

There are two main types of e-bikes—pedal-assist bikes have an electric motor that kicks in when you pedal. The other kind uses an electric motor plus a throttle that gets the bike going without any pedaling.

“We look at how far you can get with them before the battery dies, acceleration, hill-climbing, speed control, braking, and then we take a look at how well the bike performs when the battery dies,” said Handel.

For commuting, Consumer Alerts says their top pick is a Heybike Cityrun. It has an electric throttle and a battery with a 50-kilometre range and sells for $2,299.

Other things to know before purchasing an e-bike is that while some can be purchased for a few hundred dollars, top-performing models typically cost between $2,000 and $3,000.

Different models can also offer more cargo space, headlights, taillights, and turn signals.

But, no matter which type you’re riding, it’s recommended to always wear a helmet.