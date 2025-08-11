ATB Financial signs deal to acquire independent investment bank Cormark Securities

ATB Financial CEO Curtis Stange is pictured at the ATB Financial offices in Edmonton.

ATB Financial has signed a deal to acquire Cormark Securities Inc., an independent investment bank with offices in Toronto and Calgary.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Cormark provides investment banking, equity research coverage and institutional sales and trading to clients in Canada and internationally.

Under the deal, ATB Capital Markets and Cormark will integrate their operations under ATB Capital Markets’ CEO Darren Eurich.

Cormark executive chairman Scott Lamacraft will be executive chair, while Cormark chief executive Susan Streeter will become head of strategy and growth.

The companies say the acquisition is expected to close in the fall pending customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2025.