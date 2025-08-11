Barrick Mining reports second-quarter profit up from year ago

Barrick Mining Corporation President and CEO Mark Bristow, right, rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

TORONTO — Barrick Mining Corp. reported its second-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by a higher price for gold.

The mining company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$811 million or 47 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, up from US$370 million or 21 cents US per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Barrick says it earned 47 cents US per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 32 cents US in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $3.68 billion, up from $3.16 billion a year earlier.

Gold production in the quarter totalled 797,000 ounces, down from 948,000 a year ago, while Barrick’s realized gold price amounted to US$3,295 per ounce, up from $2,344 a year ago.

Copper production totalled 59,000 tonnes, up from 43,000 tonnes a year ago, while the company’s realized copper price was US$4.36 per pound, down from US$4.53 in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2025.