New federal entity to prioritize Canadian-made, affordable housing projects

OTTAWA — The federal government says the planned Build Canada Homes program is expected to fund projects that focus on affordable housing and use Canadian-made materials.

A document shared by Canada’s housing department Monday says Build Canada Homes will look to build affordable homes, either directly or indirectly, and to create a more productive homebuilding industry.

The department is still working on the program’s design and says it’s accepting feedback from the public until the end of the month.

The document, released as part of a consultation process with builders and other industry stakeholders, says Build Canada Homes is positioned to support projects that deliver a “significant number” of affordable housing units.

It also says the government will look for opportunities to use Canadian-made materials and regional production hubs, and to boost the efficiency of public dollars through tools like below-market-rate loans or private or philanthropic capital.

Prime Minister Mark Carney promised in his election platform that his government would invest $6 billion in the Build Canada Homes initiative.

