Software company Open Text names James McGourlay as interim CEO

Open Text Corp. executive chairman Tom Jenkins speaks at a Canadian Association of Defence and Security meeting. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

TORONTO — Software company Open Text Corp. has named veteran company executive James McGourlay as interim chief executive, effective immediately.

McGourlay, most recently Open Text’s executive vice-president, international sales, replaces Mark Barrenechea, who was also chief technology officer and vice-chair of the board. Savinay Berry, the company’s executive vice-president and chief product officer, was named chief technology officer.

Open Text says its board has formed a CEO search committee to find its next CEO and will hire an executive search firm to help with the process.

Open Text also announced the appointment of P. Thomas Jenkins as executive chair and chief strategy officer and the establishment of an executive committee. Jenkins, currently board chair, previously served as CEO and executive chair.

The company says it will continue to work with its advisers to explore what it called “portfolio-shaping opportunities” that focus on its core information management for AI business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2025.