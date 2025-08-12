Base metal and telecom stocks help S&P/TSX composite rise more than 100 points

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index gained more than 100 points in late-morning trading on strength in the base metal and telecommunication sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 104.37 points at 27,879.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 445.57 points at 44,420.66. The S&P 500 index was up 53.28 points at 6,426.73, while the Nasdaq composite was up 208.56 points at 21,593.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.65 cents US compared with 72.54 cents US on Monday.

The September crude oil contract was down 17 cents US at US$63.79 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$13.50 at US$3,391.20 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.