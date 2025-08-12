CIBC making senior executive changes ahead of CEO change in November

The new CIBC logo displayed the lobby of its headquarters in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

TORONTO — CIBC is making changes to its senior executive ranks ahead of Harry Culham’s move into the role of president and chief executive later this year.

The bank says Christian Exshaw will be appointed senior executive vice-president and group head, capital markets, while Kevin Li will be appointed senior executive vice-president and group head, U.S. region, as well as president and CEO, CIBC Bank USA.

CIBC also says Christina Kramer will be appointed senior executive vice--president and chief administrative officer.

Hratch Panossian, senior executive vice-president and group head, personal and business banking, will add contact centres and client marketing to his mandate, while Susan Rimmer, senior executive vice-president and group head, commercial banking and wealth management, will add oversight of CIBC Caribbean.

Amy South will be appointed executive vice-president, office of the CEO and chief of staff, and Stephen Scholtz will be appointed global chief legal officer.

Culham, who had led CIBC’s capital markets business, was appointed chief operating officer earlier this year ahead of his move to the CEO suite on Nov. 1 to succeed Victor Dodig in the top job.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.