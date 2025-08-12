Cineplex reports $2.2M Q2 loss, revenue up 30.5 per cent from year ago

A Cineplex employee serves customers popcorn and other snacks at a Cineplex theatre in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. reported a loss of $2.2 million in its latest quarter as its revenue rose 30.5 per cent compared with a year ago.

The movie theatre company says its loss amounted to three cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30.

The result compared with a loss of $21.4 million or 33 cents per diluted in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $361.8 million, up from $277.3 million a year earlier.

Theatre attendance amounted to 11.6 million, up from 8.7 million.

Cineplex says it set all-time quarterly records for box office per patron at $13.68 and concession per patron at $10.04.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.