Experts warn tariffs could have ‘unique’ impact on back-to-school shopping. Are you noticing a shift?

Toronto parents could see higher prices this back-to-school season as retail analysts warn that tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump may push up the cost of electronics, clothing, and shoes.

A new study from online shopping rewards program Rakuten.ca found that 89 per cent of Canadian parents believe school supplies have been climbing in price, with more than three-quarters pointing to inflation as the main culprit.

However, some retail analysts say a new wave of U.S. tariffs on goods from Vietnam could push costs even higher for items like clothing and footwear as some brands could raise Canadian prices to match U.S. increases, a practice known as “harmonizing prices.”

“I think you’re going to see a little bit of inflation across the board everywhere,” retail analyst Bruce Winder told CTV News earlier this week.

“Tariffs are certainly having an impact on back-to-school shopping in a way that’s a bit unique.”

Some prices already on the rise

Although the Rakuten.ca study did not directly cite tariffs, the vast majority of respondents said they’ve already noticed prices creeping up.

About 76 per cent of parents blamed inflation, while 75 per cent of those surveyed shop sales or use deal sites to help lower back-to-school costs.

Winder also suggests that some companies may seek to take advantage of customer tariff psychology, explaining that some parents may already expect an increase at checkout.

“They did that during the pandemic, they sort of realized the consumer was in the mindset that prices would increase, and they snuck up prices a little bit,” Winder said.

Footwear a likely among the first to increase

Footwear could be among the first categories where shoppers notice the difference.

Last month, Rick Patel, senior research analyst at Raymond James, told BNN Bloomberg that the new tariffs will likely push shoe prices up in the coming months as companies absorb higher shipping and manufacturing costs.

“If you’re a footwear lover out there, do not wait to buy shoes,” he said. “I think the prices are likely to go up in the coming months as these companies try to navigate these higher costs.”

