Flight simulator maker CAE reports Q1 profit and revenue up from year ago

The flight simulator assembly plant is seen at the CAE facility in Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MONTREAL — Flight simulator maker CAE Inc. reported a first-quarter profit attributable to equity holders of $57.2 million, up from $48.3 million in the same quarter last year. The profit amounted to 18 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, up from a profit of 15 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CAE says it earned 21 cents per share, the same as a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.10 billion, up from $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year.

Civil revenue totalled $607.7 million in its latest quarter, up from $587.6 million a year ago, while defence and security revenue amounted to $490.9 million, up from $484.9 million.

The company’s adjusted backlog stood at $19.48 billion at the end of the quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.