S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also higher

A man watches the financial numbers on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto, Ont.'s financial district on Friday, May 9, 2014. (Darren Calabrese / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index climbed in late-morning trading, helped by strength in telecom stocks, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.38 points at 27,966.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 342.92 points at 44,801.53. The S&P 500 index was up 12.00 points at 6,457.76, while the Nasdaq composite was up 4.23 points at 21,686.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.63 cents US compared with 72.60 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude oil contract was down 97 cents US at US$62.20 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$13.30 at US$3,412.30 an ounce.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.