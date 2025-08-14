World shares are mixed ahead of meeting between Trump and Putin

Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

MANILA, Philippines — World shares were mixed Thursday ahead of a key meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the week’s end.

Bitcoin briefly rose more than 3 per cent to a new record of over US$123,000, according to CoinDesk. It later fell back below $122,000.

The future for the S&P 500 was unchanged, while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1 per cent higher.

Later Thursday, a report will show how bad U.S. inflation was at the wholesale level across the United States. Economists expect it to show inflation ticked up to 2.4 per cent in July from 2.3 per cent in June.

In early European trading, Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat at 9,165.01 after the government reported that the UK economy grew at a faster than expected 1.2 per cent annual pace in the last quarter. In quarterly terms, the economy grew 0.3 per cent, slowing from a 0.7 per cent expansion in January-March.

Germany’s DAX rose 0.5 per cent to 24,296.02. In Paris, the CAC 40 added 0.4 per cent to 7,832.60.

Europe is bracing for Trump’s encounter with Putin, though the U.S. president has said he will prioritize trying to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine when he meets with Putin on Friday in Anchorage.

The Trump-Putin meeting could have major implications for energy markets, potentially leading to an easing of sanctions against Moscow, or an escalation if no progress is made on ending the war in Ukraine.

Early Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude rose 28 cents to $62.93 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 32 cents to $65.95 per barrel.

During Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell nearly 1.5 per cent to 42,649.26 as investors sold to lock in recent gains that have taken the benchmark to all-time records.

The Japanese yen rose against the dollar after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Bloomberg that Japan was “behind the curve” in monetary tightening. He was referring to the slow pace of increases in Japan’s near-zero interest rates.

Low interest rates tend to make the yen weaker against the dollar, giving Japanese exporters a cost advantage in overseas sales.

The dollar fell to 146.50 Japanese yen Thursday, down from 147.39 yen. The euro slid to $1.1681 from $1.1705.

In Chinese markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 0.4 per cent to 25,519.32, while the Shanghai composite index slid 0.5 per cent to 3,666.44.

South Korea’s Kospi rose less than 0.1 per cent to 3,225.66.

In Australia, the S&P ASX 200 index added 0.5 per cent to 8,873.80.

Taiwan’s Taiex fell 0.5 per cent and India’s Sensex edged 0.2 per cent higher.

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks ticked higher, extending a global rally fueled by hopes the Federal Reserve will cut U.S. interest rates.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent and the Dow climbed 1 per cent. The Nasdaq composite added 0.1 per cent.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market in anticipation that the Fed will cut its main interest rate for the first time this year at its next meeting in September. Lower rates can boost investment prices and the economy by making it cheaper for U.S. households and businesses to borrow to buy houses, cars or equipment, though they risk worsening inflation.

Trump has angrily been calling for cuts to help the economy, often insulting the Fed Chair Jerome Powell while doing so.

But the Fed has hesitated, worried that Trump’s sweeping higher tariffs could make inflation much worse. Fed officials have said they want to see more fresh data about inflation before moving.

Teresa Cerojano, The Associated Press