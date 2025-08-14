CPP Investments earned 1.0 per cent in first quarter, net assets totalled US$731.7 billion

Signage is seen in the reception of CPP Investments' Toronto offices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says it earned a net return of 1.0 per cent for its first quarter.

CPP Investments chief executive John Graham says shifting trade dynamics and broader geopolitical uncertainty fuelled renewed volatility in global markets during the quarter.

The fund noted that while markets declined early in the period, public equities rebounded by quarter end, contributing to overall performance.

The investment manager says net assets stood at US$731.7 billion at June 30, up from $714.4 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

It says the increase included $7.5 billion in net income and $9.8 billion in net transfers from the Canada Pension Plan.

The fund noted it routinely receives more CPP contributions than required to pay benefits during the first part of the calendar year, partially offset by benefit payments exceeding contributions in the final months of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.