Facebook users report outages

Facebook users are reporting outages on the social media platform Thursday morning, according to third-party website DownDetector.

Issues appear to be related to the app’s ability to load multiple posts. It is currently unclear how many users are affected.

Beginning shortly after 4 a.m. ET, DownDetector saw a rise in user self-reports of outages, rising to a peak of 46 reports around 7 a.m.

At time of this writing, 90 per cent of the outage reports were related to the Facebook app.

U.S. Facebook users have also reported outages, peaking at 407 incidents as of shortly before 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. More details to come.