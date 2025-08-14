Union disrupts Air Canada press conference days before strike

Air Canada abruptly ended its press conference Thursday after a lineup of union members entered the room and held signs reading “unpaid work won’t fly” and “UnfAir Canada,” among other statements.

Before the news conference ended, the airline revealed details on its plans to ground all flights by Saturday if a deal with the union isn’t reached.

Some long-haul flights due to depart tonight have already been cancelled. Air Canada plans to cancel 500 trips in a step towards a total stoppage Saturday morning.

The disruption would impact about 130,000 customers per day, including several thousand Canadian travellers who are at risk of being stranded abroad, Air Canada executives explained Thursday.

Will tickets be rescheduled?

Air Canada says it’s actively rescheduling tickets with other airlines, including competitors.

But, it’s peak travel season, Chief Operations Officer Mark Nasr explained, and the airline’s capacity to rebook “will be very limited.”

Please do not come to the airport unless you have a confirmed flight," he said.

Air Canada will offer affected customers a full refund or a new ticket for a later date at no additional cost.

Union disrupts press conference

As Air Canada executives answered reporters’ questions on Thursday, a handful of union members streamed into the room with signs protesting the airline.

They stood silently, most of them flanking the stage.

Air Canada CUPE A protester is seen at a press conference held by Air Canada, Aug. 14, 2025, in Toronto. (CTV News)

The union issued a notice to strike just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The airline also plans to lock those workers out.

More details to come. A previous story by the Canadian Press continues below.

Air Canada has requested government-directed arbitration, however Ottawa has not indicated whether it will intervene in the dispute.

In a statement Thursday morning, federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu acknowledged Air Canada’s request, adding she has asked the union to respond to it.

She urged both sides to return to the bargaining table.

“To be clear: deals that are made at the bargaining table are the best ones,” said Hajdu.

“Federal mediators are willing and able to work with parties around the clock until they reach a deal.”

Please see my statement on the latest development between CUPE Flight Attendants at Air Canada and Air Canada: pic.twitter.com/hqQJ5JDYkN — Patty Hajdu (@PattyHajdu) August 14, 2025

Earlier this week, the Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees rejected the airline’s proposal to enter binding arbitration, saying it prefers to negotiate a deal that its members can then vote on.

The union said Wednesday evening that the airline had yet to return to the bargaining table after issuing its lockout notice.

“The union tabled its most recent proposal to Air Canada on (Tuesday) at 9 p.m. ET. The union has been at the bargaining table ever since, waiting for Air Canada to issue their counter-offer. The airline has yet to respond,” CUPE’s statement said.

“Needless to say, a negotiation requires two parties to be present, but Air Canada appears to be missing in action.”

The union’s main sticking points in negotiations have revolved around wages that have been outpaced by inflation during the course of its previous 10-year contract, along with unpaid labour when planes aren’t in the air.

Its members voted 99.7 per cent in favour of a strike mandate last week. Talks later resumed before the two sides reached an impasse Tuesday.

With files from The Canadian Press