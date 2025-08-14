Some Air Canada flights to be cancelled today as clock ticks toward work stoppage

Some Air Canada flights that were scheduled to take off today will be cancelled as the airline braces for a work stoppage this weekend.

The union that represents around 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants is poised to strike just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, as the airline also plans to lock out those workers.

Air Canada says it will begin cancelling flights today, with more disruptions Friday and a complete stoppage by Saturday if it doesn’t reach a last-minute deal with the flight attendants’ union.

It says customers whose flights are cancelled will be eligible for a full refund, and it has also made arrangements with other Canadian and foreign carriers to provide alternative travel options “to the extent possible.”

Meanwhile, the airline says it has requested government-directed arbitration.

The federal government has not indicated whether it will intervene in the dispute, as federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu said in a statement Tuesday that she encourages both parties “to stay at the table until a deal is found.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press