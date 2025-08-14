S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology, base metal and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets were also in the red.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 110.56 points at 27,882.87.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 126.92 points at 44,795.35. The S&P 500 index was down 6.86 points at 6,459.72, while the Nasdaq composite was down 18.04 points at 21,695.10.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.47 cents US compared with 72.64 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude oil contract was up 85 cents US at US$63.50 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$22.50 at US$3,385.80 an ounce.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.