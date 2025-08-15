Canada Post and union set to meet, two weeks after workers rejected contract

Canada Post vehicles are seen parked at a delivery depot in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

OTTAWA — Canada Post and the union representing 55,000 postal workers are set to head back to the bargaining table today.

It’s been two weeks since members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers rejected the employers’ latest offers in a majority vote.

After more than a year and a half of negotiations, the two sides met with federal mediators on Tuesday and have more rounds of bargaining scheduled for today and Monday.

The Crown corporation’s most recent offers from late May included wage hikes of around 13 per cent over four years and restructuring to add part-time workers.

Canada Post says it looks forward to receiving a comprehensive response from the union that addresses the significant and increasing challenges facing the postal service.

In the meantime, the union is keeping up its national ban on overtime work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press