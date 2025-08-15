Hotel tycoon spared jail in Singapore obstruction of justice case

Tourists takes picture with the skyline of Singapore, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Singapore, Singapore -- A Malaysian hotel tycoon who helped bring Formula One to Singapore was spared jail but fined Friday for abetting the obstruction of justice in a case linked to one that saw a minister jailed in the city-state last year.

Singapore-based billionaire Ong Beng Seng, 79, was fined Sg$30,000 (US$23,400) nearly two weeks after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Ong, who has incurable cancer, was charged last October with helping then Singapore transport minister S. Iswaran cover up evidence in a probe by the country’s anti-corruption bureau.

Iswaran was jailed for accepting gifts as a public servant and for obstructing justice.

Delivering the sentence Friday, Principal District Judge Lee Lit Cheng said Ong’s medical condition warranted mercy.

“A sentence of imprisonment would carry a high and increased risk of endangering his life,” the judge said.

“I therefore agree with defence and prosecution that exercise of judicial mercy is warranted,” she said.

Ong owns Singapore-based Hotel Properties Limited and is the rights holder to the Singapore Grand Prix Formula One race.

He and Iswaran were instrumental in bringing the street circuit night race to Singapore in 2008.

Iswaran was jailed last year after pleading guilty to accepting gifts worth more than Sg$400,000 (US$310,000).

He was also found guilty of obstructing justice in the city-state’s first political graft trial in nearly half a century.

He completed his sentence on June 6.