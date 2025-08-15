S&P/TSX composite down as oil moves lower, U.S. stock markets mixed

The TSX is shown on a business news ticker is seen in the Financial District in Toronto, Monday, March 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading as the price of oil and energy stocks moved lower, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.05 points at 27,893.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 49.28 points at 44,960.54. The S&P 500 index was down 15.79 points at 6,452.75, while the Nasdaq composite was down 73.54 points at 21,637.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.45 cents US compared with 72.43 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude oil contract was down 39 cents US at US$62.64 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$6.10 at US$3,389.30 an ounce.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2025.