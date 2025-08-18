S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading

Trader Michael Milano left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metals sector, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.28 points at 27,890.21.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.99 points at 44,943.13. The S&P 500 index was down 3.45 points at 6,446.35, while the Nasdaq composite was down 30.50 points at 21,592.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.32 cents US compared with 72.43 cents US on Friday.

The October crude oil contract was up four cents US at US$62.02 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$4.50 at US$3,378.10 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2025.