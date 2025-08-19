S&P/TSX composite edges higher in late-morning trading

Pedestrians cross Bay St. in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading as strength in the industrial sector battled weakness in technology and base metal stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.03 points at 27,924.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 74.32 points at 44,986.14. The S&P 500 index was down 22.59 points at 6,426.56, while the Nasdaq composite was down 225.40 points at 21,404.37.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.19 cents US compared with 72.42 cents US on Monday.

The October crude oil contract was down 64 cents US at US$62.06 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$11.90 at US$3,366.10 an ounce.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2025.