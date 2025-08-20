Lowe’s to buy Foundation Building Materials for US$8.8 billion to boost contractor business

Shoppers walk to the Lowe's store, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, in Bedford, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Lowe’s said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy interior building products distributor Foundation Building Materials for nearly US$8.8 billion, stepping up its expansion into the professional builder market.

Shares of the home improvement chain rose 4.3 per cent in premarket trading as the company also beat second-quarter profit estimates.

Lowe’s and rival Home Depot are leaning on deals to bolster their businesses that serve contractors and builders, a key growth area, amid softness in the do-it-yourself segment.

Lowe’s acquired Artisan Design for $1.33 billion in April, while Home Depot in late June decided to buy specialty building products distributor GMS for about $4.3 billion.

The company raised its total annual sales forecast to a range of $84.5 billion to $85.5 billion, compared to its prior expectation of $83.5 to $84.5 billion.

It earned $4.33 per share on an adjusted basis in the quarter, exceeding estimates of $4.24, according to data compiled by LSEG.

